YouTube Mobile App Video Quality Limits to 480p

Last week, due to global lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic as everyone is restricted to their home, YouTube reduced its default video quality to standard definition (SD) on mobile networks due to its concerns about growing Internet bandwidth. Most people are staying at home and it is obvious that they all are keeping busy themselves by online activities, it is increasing concerns about slowing down of networks due to the lack of bandwidth. That’s why YouTube is now limiting the video quality on its mobile application to a maximum of 480p.

YouTube Limits the Video Quality on its Mobile App to 480p

Let me tell you once again that, to ease the stress, some streaming services such as YouTube and Netflix have already reduced their default video qualities.

However, YouTube itself didn’t communicate anything about the reducing the quality officially. But some users of both the Android and iOS applications have reported a 480p limit on their mobile apps. Currently, the restriction is limited to some region, you might not see in your mobile app but there is possibility that the this streaming service expand the restriction to other regions soon.

At the moment, the no one notice any restriction on the YouTube website and the users are being able to switch to any quality they wish.

