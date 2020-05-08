The music streaming service has just added a couple of new features which include a new Explore tab in the YouTube Music app that helps you to discover more tracks, and now you are also able to watch the lyrics of the song that you can sing with your favourite song.

YouTube Music Adds a New Explore Tab

Soon, all the android and iOS users will get to enjoy the new service on their devices, as the company has recently released the service, so it might take some time to hit your devices. If you are unable to see this new addition yet, then don’t panic and stay calm because these new features are on their way.

Check out some new features on #YouTubeMusic. Introducing the Explore Tab, where you can find new releases and browse playlists by mood, and Song Lyrics to sing along to your favorites. Now available for Android and iOS users → https://t.co/WgHKyzT2vn pic.twitter.com/Dj4gX1AQpK — YouTube Music At Home (@youtubemusic) May 6, 2020

Both these features were available for a limited number of users for testing purposes before. But, now finally the company has made its availability for everyone across the globe. Users can filter singles, albums, and music videos by genre or mood – think ‘chill’ and ‘focus with the help of the Explore tab.

You will be able to see the static lyrics in the mobile app, once it hits your device. It is absolutely free service and anyone can enjoy it.

Recommended Reading: Asim Azhar Song Receives 100 Million Views on YouTube