YouTube Music Brings New Label for Cover Songs & Live Recordings

YouTube Music has introduced a new way of letting you know if a song is a cover or a live recording right on the search screen. Isn’t it amazing? A Reddit user recently spotted this new feature. While searching for “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” which was originally performed by Garth Brooks, the Music app shows some results with the labels “live” and “cover” beside the artist’s name to correctly mark songs that aren’t original. So, now you can easily distinguish the originals and the covers.

A New Youtube Music Feature Lets You Distinguish Between Original Songs & Covers

The point worth mentioning here is that the Youtube labels are identical to the “E” label that’s been in place for a long time to clearly pinpoint explicit songs. However, those labels only show up on the search results screen while finding a song, particularly in the “More from YouTube” section. The same label is strangely not visible in the Songs or Community playlists section. Furthermore, let me tell you that Steering to the album where that song is present does not show the same label anymore.

Reports claim that the results can be untrustworthy. Some actual cover songs do not display the appropriate label. It indicates that the feature is currently being rolled out in phases. There’s also the chance that this is only part of a broader test by the platform. Some of the leading music streaming platforms, like Spotify, don’t have a similar feature. The point worth noting is that all cover songs are not listed on YouTube Music since not all cover artists have obtained approval from the copyright holders of the original songs.

It is quite a handy feature as it was difficult to distinguish between covers and original songs without listening to them prior to this update. So, the new feature is expected to be much appreciated.

