YouTube music gets improved upgrade with new filters

Recently, YouTube Music has been having some good improvements when it aims to compete with other music listening platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

A new development is coming to the app, including a small redesign to the home screen layout of the app, according to sources. It is confirmed that YouTube Music will now have effects and filters on the top of the home screen that have different tips for various activities.

The new filters are very strategically located at the top of the Android application. The layout is easy: the filter are semi-transparent and you see a background image behind them. They compile the tips from YouTube Music for you, like Exercise, Concentration, Relax, and Commute. A different set of music choices would provide you with these distinct categories.

When you click through the numerous playlists and music tips, they sit on the end , making them readily available. This A / B concept test update has not been received by a lot of people at the moment, so it is unknown when it will be publicly launched and open to all.

With new technologies being introduced and reviewed at a fast pace, the continuous development of YouTube Music continues. One of the newest recent features of ‘You Music’ tends to be a recurring “My Mix” range of frequent playlists that will be segmented into sub-genres and sections inspired by Spotify.

In spite of the reasonably good discovery features of YouTube, YouTube Music fails to introduce users to numerous artists. With this update, that will change, and the earlier, the better.