YouTube Music Introduces Personal Radio: Share Your Music Journey with Friends

YouTube Music is leveling up its game with an amazing new feature that lets users share their unique music tastes with friends and followers. The latest feature is dubbed “Personal Radio”. It offers a dynamic snapshot of your listening habits, showing your top songs, favorite artists, and go-to playlists. It’s like having a regularly updated playlist that echoes your evolving musical preferences—one you can proudly share with the world.

YouTube Music seems to follow in the footsteps of Spotify as this feature resembles the popular ‘Spotify Wrapped’ feature. YouTube Music’s Personal Radio allows you to publicly display your current music vibe on your profile. The best part is that it updates regularly. In this way, your shared content is always in tune with what you’re listening to the most. Isn’t it amazing?

How to Enable YouTube Music Personal Radio?

The Personal Radio feature will make a gradual rollout. So, if you have not received the new feature yet, don’t worry! It will make its way to your app soon. However, if it’s available on your app and you’re keen to start sharing your music taste, here’s how you can enable it:

Open YouTube Music: Launch the YouTube Music app on your smartphone. Go to Your Profile: Tap on your profile icon at the top right corner of the screen. Check Settings: Navigate to the “Settings” or “Privacy” section within your profile. Find Personal Radio: Look for a setting related to “Personal Radio” or “Public Stats.” ‘Enable the Feature: If available, toggle the switch to turn on your ‘Personal Radio.’

It is pertinent to mention that the steps might vary slightly depending on the YouTube Music app version you’re using and the type of smartphone you have.

This thrilling addition to YouTube Music will increase user engagement by promoting a sense of community among music lovers. By sharing your musical journey, you can connect with people having similar tastes. Moreover, you can also discover new music through the lenses of your friends and followers. We expect this feature to become a popular way of expressing musical identity on the app.

