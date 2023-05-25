Youtube Music Is Testing Tik-Tok Style Recommendations Tab

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: May 25, 2023
Youtube Music

It has become a trend in social media apps to copy different features from their competitors. Recently, YouTube made an unsurprising attempt of testing the Tik-Tok style recommendations tab. A Reddit user even shared a screenshot of a new YouTube Music interface with a “Samples” tab. It clearly shows a vertically scrolling feed of music videos just like Tik-Tok.

YouTube Music interface Will Soon Be Like Tik-Tok

Reports claim that the new section will house between the Home and Explore tabs. Moreover, it will use a fully new icon with two overlapping play buttons rather than the YouTube Shorts logo. The Samples tab probably flings you into a bottomless hole of videos just like Shorts. However, it’s still unknown if this is a summarized version of YouTube’s TikTok clone or another place in YouTube Music to present music videos in a vertical format.

However, let me tell you that the new interface will feature a few different buttons not found in Shorts. It will include one button for adding a video to your playlist. Then there will be a dedicated Shorts button, which will take you to the YouTube app’s short-form video feed. The new tab seems to be part of limited A/B testing in Brazil currently. The Reddit user unveiled that he’s running version 6.02.53 of YouTube Music.

Being the Internet’s largest video-sharing platform behind Shorts, it looks like the TikTok-style format will ultimately make its way to YouTube Music. We all know that everyone doesn’t enjoy watching Shorts, that’s why Youtube Music has surpassed 1.5 billion monthly views as of last year, confirming that YouTube’s TikTok clone is catching on.

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: May 25, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>