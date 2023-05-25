Youtube Music Is Testing Tik-Tok Style Recommendations Tab

It has become a trend in social media apps to copy different features from their competitors. Recently, YouTube made an unsurprising attempt of testing the Tik-Tok style recommendations tab. A Reddit user even shared a screenshot of a new YouTube Music interface with a “Samples” tab. It clearly shows a vertically scrolling feed of music videos just like Tik-Tok.

YouTube Music interface Will Soon Be Like Tik-Tok

Reports claim that the new section will house between the Home and Explore tabs. Moreover, it will use a fully new icon with two overlapping play buttons rather than the YouTube Shorts logo. The Samples tab probably flings you into a bottomless hole of videos just like Shorts. However, it’s still unknown if this is a summarized version of YouTube’s TikTok clone or another place in YouTube Music to present music videos in a vertical format.

However, let me tell you that the new interface will feature a few different buttons not found in Shorts. It will include one button for adding a video to your playlist. Then there will be a dedicated Shorts button, which will take you to the YouTube app’s short-form video feed. The new tab seems to be part of limited A/B testing in Brazil currently. The Reddit user unveiled that he’s running version 6.02.53 of YouTube Music.