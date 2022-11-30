YouTube Music Recap: More personalized stories and more

YouTube Music Recap is rolling out on internet.

It’s the same as before: launch YouTube Music for Android or iOS and tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner. The Recap page has a feed “highlighting your best songs from each season” as well as other significant elements such as top artists, tracks, music videos, and playlists. A new Google Photos connection will allow you to merge “music and memories for a nostalgic look back at your year” while sharing.

Top Trends: This year’s artists you discovered before others (available on the YouTube Music app).

Identity: YouTube’s attempt to capture the essence of your “music personality” via the YouTube Music app.

Hard-to-Find Content: A selection of the most popular YouTube remixes and live performances in 2022.

To begin with, YouTube Music Recap material is now available in the main YouTube app. Because they share features and collaborate closely, the main YouTube app now allows you to search for your “2022 Recap,” presenting your Recap playlist and Stories.

If you don’t usually use the YouTube Music app, you may get your annual summary by searching for 2022 Recap on the main YouTube mobile app. These cards, like the memories at the top of Google Photos or any other social media narrative structure, are heavily targeted for sharing with a summary. youtube.com