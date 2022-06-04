YouTube Music rolls out Spotify like Recap for spring jams

Users of Google’s music streaming service may now listen to customized playlists and share their year’s music statistics. YouTube Music Recap will provide viewers with tailored statistics for this year’s top artists, songs, music videos, and playlists, as well as user-generated top playlists, recent music discoveries, and more. You can now simply share your data and playlists with friends across several platforms with YouTube Music Recap.

Many people’s YouTube Music Home feeds are now showing a wrap-up with a “Spring Recap is here” title card. When you tap it, a set of six cards revealing your spring YouTube Music stats appears. The top artist and song, as well as the amount of time spent listening to them, are listed on the first page. During this phase, the next three pages will cover your top five songs, albums, and performers. The last two pages detail your top three genres for this time period, as well as their favourite playlist.

Another highlight is the “Hits Of 2021,” which includes some of the year’s most popular music. The streaming service features playlists for hip-hop, rock, country, Latin, and more, as well as genre-specific highlights.

For the time being, the recaps are most likely being sent out solely to pique user interest and assess audience reactions. It could explain why, after receiving the recap updates. Some YouTube Premium subscribers discovered that they had vanished without warning a few hours later.