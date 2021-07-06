YouTube Music tests an “In Library” search filter

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Jul 6, 2021
YouTube Music tests an "In Library" search filter

Google is performing A/B testing for “In Library” search filter for YouTube Music. This revelation is made by a Reddit user named PeepAndCreep. This “In Library” filter for search can be enjoyed on the mobile and web variants of YouTube Music. All user needs to do is to type in their search request and YouTUbe Music will search the library and post the results. The results will only show the items that are saved in your music streaming library.

PeepAndCreep also discovered that upon clicking on the artist’s icon from the search result, the user is directed to that artist’s “In My Library” page.

YouTube Music tests an “In Library” search filter


Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Jul 6, 2021
Photo of Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×