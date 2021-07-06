YouTube Music tests an “In Library” search filter
Google is performing A/B testing for “In Library” search filter for YouTube Music. This revelation is made by a Reddit user named PeepAndCreep. This “In Library” filter for search can be enjoyed on the mobile and web variants of YouTube Music. All user needs to do is to type in their search request and YouTUbe Music will search the library and post the results. The results will only show the items that are saved in your music streaming library.
PeepAndCreep also discovered that upon clicking on the artist’s icon from the search result, the user is directed to that artist’s “In My Library” page.
YouTube Music tests an “In Library” search filter
Moreover, if a user clicks on the album from the result page, he will be directed to that album’s YouTube Music page even if he has a couple of songs from that album saved in the library.
The music, videos, or other things uploaded in the filter will not show up in their playlist search. Also, the playlist that you do not own and the one that is created as a collaboration that you didn’t start will also not show up in the search filter even if you the editing access the other way round.
It is an A/B test as features appear in the leakster’s main YouTube Music account but don’t on his brand account.
This feature appears not to work properly when offline.