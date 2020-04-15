Google is bringing a major change to YouTube music. “Hotlist” tab is replacing with a new “Explore” tab in its Android and iOS apps. Now users will get to enjoy the curated musical discovery “experience” along with two subsections: New releases and moods & genres.

YouTube Music to Receive New Explore Tab

The users will get the recommendation of new music releases in the new Explore tab of two new sections that also offer a sort of decision tree for tracking down easy pre-made playlists. The former will be based partly on listening history, which is similar to the updated new releases section that is released by the company earlier this year.

The xda-developers reported that “the Explore tab also has a big section for “New albums & singles” front and centre as well as several quick choices for moods and genres. Overall, it’s just a much more useful tab than the old Hotlist. These are features that are easily accessible in popular apps like Spotify, but they were hidden or buried in YouTube Music. The update is rolling out now for Android and will soon come to the web player”

Users are able to download the latest version of the application from Google Play Store. YouTube Music app allows users to easily find what they are searching for and discover new music. The app is currently not available in our region but hopefully, soon it will come to this region.

