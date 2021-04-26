YouTube new video quality controls- Here’s How People are reacting

YouTube facilitates users to select video quality controls according to the internet connection they have or data usage. The company is making changes to it, trying to make the app more user-friendly. The video streaming app has replaced the option to individually select the streaming quality of videos being watched with some generic options. These options do not mention the actual resolution to choose from instead only mention how heavy on data the streaming would be.

Now, we will not see options to choose between 720p, 1080p, or 4K resolution but are given other options that are so-called user friendly for the layman, such as, higher picture quality (uses more data), data saver (lower picture quality). There are different video quality controls for mobile data and Wi-Fi, which gives users the option to select the option of their choice in different scenarios. Even in these scenarios, none of the options indicated the streaming resolution clearly, instead, users will choose between “higher” or “data saver” depending on your data allowance.

New Video Quality Controls are Quite Confusing

While the company has tried to make the app more user-friendly than before, it has made it more confusing and users who have received it are not very happy with them. I also don’t like them and it seems, YouTube has made changes to the app just for sake of changes and nothing else.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

Ok, but literally why fix something that isn’t brokenhttps://t.co/IbXwgSWWG4 — Onyon soup (@Tomakyunn) April 23, 2021

This is yet another reason I hate “UX” people. The trend for the past 5 years is “UI is ugly, let’s hide it from the user” and they have no ACTUAL idea or concern about user experience. It’s change for change’s sake. https://t.co/sMILACbWFy — Grey Hodge (@jx) April 24, 2021

@TeamYouTube can you please stop changing the youtube app to the bad? This feature is bullshit and nobody asked for it.:https://t.co/WHUGf0PYxy — 𓀂 (@Felix001101) April 23, 2021

Maybe the company is right that these options will help non-tech people but in my opinion, most of the people are already aware of these resolutions so it was not a big issue. Moreover, keeping in view people’s feedback, YouTube might reverse these changes. Let’s wait and watch.