YouTube has started rolling out new video resolution settings for its Android and iOS apps. Until now, YouTube showed a list of resolutions for video playback along with an Auto option. You could select the quality of the video based on your internet. The Auto option allowed the app to automatically adjust the video quality depending on the speed of your Internet connection.

YouTube Mobile App Get New Video Resolution Settings

However now, you will see only four options in the Quality menu of the video. These options include Auto, Higher picture quality, Data saver, and Advanced. Auto option continues to work like before, while the Higher picture quality setting uses more data for a better quality stream.

Data saver, on the other hand, consumes fewer data. In our case, the app streamed the video in 240p. However, after enabling this option, the app will continue video playback in a higher resolution if your Internet connection is fast enough.

The Advanced menu gives you the option to set the resolution of the video. But the changes you make only apply to the current video. But no worries, you can set default video quality for all videos by heading to the Settings > Video quality preferences menu. You can set defaults for both mobile networks and Wi-Fi.

