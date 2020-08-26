YouTube Non-Human Moderators took down more Videos than ever in Last Quarter

YouTube removed more videos in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the total number of videos it removed before it placed this task to non-human moderators. Now the company has incorporated some algorithms through which machines and systems detect if some video needs to be removed. YouTube Non-Human Moderators took down more Videos than ever in the Last Quarter.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report revealed that YouTube took down more than 11.4 million videos between April and June. During the same period of 2019, YouTube had removed 9 million videos. While telling about it, the company explained that:

“When reckoning with greatly reduced human review capacity due to COVID-19, we were forced to make a choice between potential under-enforcement or potential over-enforcement. “Because responsibility is our top priority, we chose the latter — using technology to help with some of the work normally done by reviewers.”

YouTube has already announced that it will extend its work from home policy till the end of 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, the company will have to rely more on technology and less on the human workforce. The company was very well aware, that if more videos will be removed that do not exactly violate its rules will result in unrest among creators.

The company has tried to keep it simple for this reason. However, the number of appeals for content takedowns was 166,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to and 325,000 in the second. YouTube further said in a blog post that sensitive policy will remain the same such as child safety and violent extremism.

On it, YouTube has decided to remain stubborn and said:

“We accepted a lower level of accuracy to make sure that we were removing as many pieces of violative content as possible.”

