YouTube Now Offers 75+ Games to all Users

The video giant YouTube has taken a leap into the gaming industry by launching Playables for all users. The service is now available for all YouTube users on iOS, Android, and web platforms. ‘Playables’ is unique because of its seamless integration into the platform.

Simply visit YouTube’s website or Android / iOS app and look for Playables in the sidebar to enjoy scintillating games. There are more than 75 games available including chess and crossword games to more famous casual mobile games such as Angry Birds Showdown!, Trivia Crack, and Cut the Rope.

Another good thing is that YouTube will allow players to save their game progress and keep track of high scores. However, it is pertinent to mention here that only YouTube launched the service last year for premium subscribers, however, it has now decided to launch it for everyone.

Tech companies have discovered that offering casual games is a great way to attract and keep subscribers. Even job-seeking platform LinkedIn joined the gaming league, which shows the gaming trend is on the horizon.

Conclusively, by offering a diverse range of games, YouTube not only broadens its entertainment but also creates more interactive experiences for its users. This strategy leverages the popularity of casual gaming to keep users engaged on the platform, potentially increasing ad revenue and creating more opportunities for content creators.