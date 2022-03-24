YouTube now offers free TV shows and Movies with ads

YouTube had a selection of free TV shows and movies supported by advertising since 2018. In the United States, the YouTube library has grown to include about 4,000 free episodes of TV shows.

For the first time, YouTube will stream free, ad-supported TV series, putting it in direct competition with the expanding number of free streaming services on the market, such as Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, IMDb TV, Xumo, Plex, and NBCU’s Peacock.

However, because many people already spend a lot of time watching videos on YouTube, it’s easy to see individuals checking out free TV series while navigating through other YouTube content.

YouTube currently has over 1,500 movies from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and other studios. It has just added new releases such as Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride, and Legally Blonde, among others.

When you go to a show’s page, the left sidebar has a summary and a “2 ways to watch” option that lets you choose between “Free” and “Buy seasons & episodes.” You may buy directly from YouTube, which uses the same backend as the Play Store and Google TV. Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Sanctuary, Ascension, Midsomer Murders, The Lone Ranger, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The War of the Worlds (2019), and Rosemary’s Baby are among the titles included in the collection (2014). We discovered while exploring that not all shows run for the entire season and instead end after a few episodes.

Many of the free TV series are also accessible in high-definition 1080p with 5.1 surround sound audio on supported devices, according to YouTube.

YouTube’s free TV series join the platform’s existing library of ad-supported free movies. Each week, the business hopes to add up to 100 new shows and movies.