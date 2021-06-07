We have witnessed plenty of changes and tweaks in Youtube on Android. We also have experienced different ongoing UI tests. Now, YouTube on Android Tests floating comments section when viewing videos in landscape mode. Many users have spotted this feature.

Currently, when we go full-screen with a video, the comments section currently disappears. However, on live streams, a live chat log appears on the left side of the display semi-obscuring whatever you are watching. However now, some Android users have spotted a floating comment box in the YouTube app when going full-screen with content.

The new feature allows you to scroll down an entire YouTube video comment section. Its working is a bit different as we see in the live video. When you go full-screen, the comment box slides in from the right side of your display and the video content is minimized slightly so that nothing is obscured. You can get more idea about the feature in the video given below.

Last month, YouTube was working on a new timestamped comment feature. The company said that this new feature will allow its users to comment on a specific time in the video. So anyone who’s watching can see their comment to the relevant moment in the video.

