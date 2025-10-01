YouTube has become the clear winner in the world of AI search rankings. A new study shows that AI platforms cite YouTube 200 times more than any other video platform. Competitors like TikTok, Vimeo, Dailymotion, and Twitch barely appear at all.

The data comes from BrightEdge, an enterprise SEO platform, which tracked citations from May 2024 to September 2025. The analysis covered Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. The findings reveal that YouTube is not just ahead—it is the only video source that truly matters in AI search.

YouTube Outshines TikTok and Vimeo in AI Search Rankings

YouTube was cited 200x more than Vimeo, TikTok, and other rivals.

Vimeo and TikTok had only 0.1% share. Dailymotion and Twitch scored 0%.

On Google AI Overviews, YouTube held a 29.5% citation share, making it the top domain overall.

Even trusted information sources like Mayo Clinic and Investopedia ranked lower.

On ChatGPT, YouTube citations grew 100% week over week, though from a small base.

Despite a 32.8% dip in recent Google AI Overviews, YouTube still dominated.

Platform performance

Google AI Overviews: 29.5% share, #1 domain.

Google AI Mode: 16.6% share, still top-ranked.

Perplexity: 9.7% share, ranking #5 overall.

ChatGPT: 0.2% share, but growing fast.

Where YouTube shines

AI platforms most often cite YouTube for tutorials, software guides, medical “how-to” content, pricing details, product demos, and reviews. However, it is less likely to appear in career advice, strategy discussions, or abstract topics.

Why it matters

The findings highlight a major shift. If brands are not creating video content, they risk being invisible in AI-driven search results. YouTube has established itself as the top authority for AI platforms—far ahead of other video sites.

AI platforms seem to trust YouTube above all others. With its dominance across search engines and growing presence on tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity, YouTube is not just competing—it is leading by a wide margin. For businesses and creators, video is no longer optional. If you want visibility in the AI era, YouTube is the place to be.

