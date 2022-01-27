YouTube permenantly bans Fox News host over rules violation

Dan Bongino, a Fox News host, is no longer allowed on YouTube. After attempting to dodge a previous suspension due to COVID-19 misinformation, the company verified that Bongino is now permanently banned from its video platform.

Bongino, who conducts a Fox News show in addition to talk radio shows and online broadcasts, was suspended from YouTube earlier this month after claiming in one of his videos that masks were useless. Later that month, he posted another video that violated the platform’s coronavirus misinformation rules. When he attempted to post a third video, the firm permanently barred him.

In a statement, YouTube said, “We banned Fox news host Dan Bongino’s channels for violating our Terms of Service by uploading a video while the account was on strike and suspension. It is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension when a channel receives a strike.”

Bongino said earlier this week in a YouTube video that he will boycott YouTube and instead put his videos on the right-wing-friendly Rumble video platform (in which he is an investor). On Rumble, Bongino has over 2 million subscribers.

“YouTube took a poorly handled ‘you can’t break up with me until I break up with you first’ strategy, and opted to ban Dan from the platform he just left and was never going to post to again,” Bongino wrote on his website on Wednesday.