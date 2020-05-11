YouTube Pledges $5 Million to Pakistan For Spreading Coronavirus Awareness

YouTube will provide Pakistan $5 million in ad grants to propagate awareness about the novel coronavirus. In a letter sent to PM Imran Khan, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki outlined as “Google and YouTube have been doing to support Pakistan’s citizens and businesses through this difficult time”.

Furthermore, the letter informed the premier that the tech companies are assisting local authorities in the country to spread information about the COVID-19 by using information panels and alerts. Google has also started a microsite which will arise when any person searches for coronavirus. The website collects its content from the government’s Coronavirus portal.

The online platforms are also battling misinformation and online abuse by presenting authoritative sources in top results. In this context, the letter stated, “We will continue to quickly remove videos that discourage the public from seeking medical treatment or claim harmful substances have health benefits,”.

Highlighting resources for learning and working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter said that Google has designed Grow with Google Pakistan including resources for “all kinds of remote workers” and Teach from Home carrying resources for educators. It has also built other learning resources for children and professionals.

The letter further added that Google was also issuing community mobility reports by utilising data collected through Google Maps. The letter said, “We hope that the reports can help public health officials in Pakistan, and governments elsewhere respond to the coronavirus,”.

The letter also proposed collaboration with the Pakistani government in producing a “credible and globally consistent digital policy and regulatory framework”. This is a sign of the growing relationship between the tech giant and Pakistan as the Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the YouTube CEO earlier this year on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary of World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.