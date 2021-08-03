YouTube Premium Lite is a subscription-based service to provide smooth and ad-free watching to its users. It costs €6,99 per month compared to €11,99 for the regular Premium version and offers one single functionality – ad-free viewing on mobile, desktop, smart TVs and consoles. You also get no ads in the YouTube Kids app. The service was only available in limited countries. Now, YouTube Premium Lite is available for European countries including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

YouTube Premium Lite launched in Several Countries

The company is also hoping and working to bring this service to other countries soon. It does not include YouTube Music, background playback on mobile or offline downloads found in the standard tier Premium subscription. YouTube also confirmed that it is planning on testing more subscription plans based on user feedback.

Just recently, Youtube introduced some interesting features for its users. After the new update, streamers will now be able to limit their conversations to subscribers only and they will be able to create polls inside of their chats. In addition to that, the streamers along with their viewers will now have the access to create clips through famous gaming streams.

Check Also: YouTube Premium Subscribers are Getting Free Stadia Gaming Kits