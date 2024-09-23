YouTube Premium Price Soars Again: Is It Still Worth the Cost?

YouTube Premium subscribers across the globe are facing yet another price hike, less than a year after its last major increase. Many users on Reddit have been receiving emails regarding the upcoming changes in their subscription fees, with some seeing as much as a 50% rise in their monthly costs. The new pricing structure will affect both individual and family plans. As per the latest reports, it is set to take effect in November 2023.

A Breakdown of the Price Increase

The YouTube Premium price hike will reportedly hit a wide range of countries, with especially steep increases reported in Europe. In Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy, the cost of a Family Plan will rise from €18 to €26 per month, a sharp €8 increase. Likewise, individual plans in these regions will go up by €2, from €12 to €14.

Switzerland will see even higher prices, with the Family Plan set to cost 34 CHF, up from 24 CHF. On the other hand, individual subscribers will pay 18 CHF, up from 16 CHF. Sweden will also face noteworthy increases, with the Family Plan rising from 179 SEK to 279 SEK. It is pertinent to mention that the price hikes aren’t confined to Europe. YouTube Premium users in the Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and other regions will also witness subscription fee hikes. The situation will be even worse for those who subscribe via the iOS App Store due to additional app store charges starting in November.

With this latest price increase, YouTube Premium will become more expensive than many of its competitors. Redditors highlighted that services like Spotify and Apple Music offer competitive pricing and features, often for less. Despite unique features—including ad-free videos, access to YouTube Music, and offline downloads—many users are questioning whether these advantages justify the new pricing structure. What do you think?

Is YouTube Premium Still Worth It?

YouTube Premium has been a go-to service for ad-free content and exclusive features. However, the new subscription fee is among the highest in the streaming market, so it’s worth considering whether it remains the best option for you. If you mainly use YouTube Premium for music streaming, alternatives like Spotify or Apple Music may offer better value. These services provide vast music libraries, exclusive content, and family plans at lower prices. However, if you’re a grave YouTube user who appreciates the video platform’s unique content, offline viewing, and the absence of ads, it may still hold appeal despite the price hike.

