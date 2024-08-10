YouTube Premium Rolls Out Sleep Timer, Dream Screen, and More

YouTube Premium subscribers are in for a treat. Now, you must be wondering why. The latest YouTube experimental features are rolling out for a limited time to premium users. Back in June, some reports hinted at a sleep timer feature in the works, and now, that feature is live alongside two other ingenious tools. These features are designed to improve user experience and provide more creative options for content creators. Let’s dig into it.

1. Sleep Timer

The Sleep Timer is finally here. It addresses a common request from users who like to fall asleep while watching videos. The feature is available on both mobile and desktop. You can find it within the settings menu. With the Sleep Timer feature, you can set a particular duration, after which YouTube will automatically pause the video. This is ideal for those who enjoy having something on in the background as they drift off to sleep. In this way, the device doesn’t keep playing videos throughout the night. This feature is available as an experiment until September 2.

2. Dream Screen

The second feature is Dream Screen, a game-changing tool aimed at content creators, especially those who create Shorts. This feature allows users to create green screen backgrounds using AI. Moreover, it makes it easier to produce visually captivating content. To access Dream Screen:

Open the Shorts camera by tapping the + icon

icon Select the green screen option

Tap the sparkle button to start creating

Currently, this feature supports only English, however, it’s a powerful addition for creators looking to improve their videos with dynamic backgrounds. Dream Screen will be available until August 20.

3. Answer Bot

The third feature is exclusively available on mobiles. It is the Answer Bot, designed to answer any questions you may have about a video without interrupting playback. The feature is located just below the video in an “Ask” field. Furthermore, the Answer Bot provides preset prompts and also allows users to input their own questions. It’s a suitable way to get more information or recommendations related to the video you’re watching. It is pertinent to mention that this feature is not available on all videos, so keep an eye out for eligible content. The Answer Bot will be active until August 21.

