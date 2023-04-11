YouTube Premium Subscribers will now get five more features that will make their experience more smooth. These new features will differentiate it enough from the free tier to get you to pay for it every month.
First of all, YouTube Premium subscribers can use a queueing system on phones and tablets, which was previously in testing until the end of January. This is available for everyone on computers when using the YouTube website. Mobile app users have to wait a bit more for this feature. This feature will allow them to create a queue of videos to be played, add new ones to it, and change positions for the ones that are already there.
Check Also: YouTube to Remove Overlay Ads on Facebook Starting Next Month
YouTube Premium Subscribers Get These Five New Features
The next feature is quite interesting. The second new feature is the ability to continue watching YouTube videos where you left off, even if you’ve switched between devices. This feature is available on Android, iOS, and the Web.
The third new feature, Smart Downloads, now adds recommended videos straight to your library, ready for offline viewing.
The Premium members can host Google Meet sessions where all attendees, regardless of whether they are Premium or free users, can watch YouTube videos together. This feature is available through Meet Live Sharing on Android devices. iOS users will get this feature in the coming weeks.
Finally, iOS users will get an enhanced bitrate version for 1080p HD resolution videos. The company promises that this enhanced bitrate version “will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion”, even though 1080p HD resolution will remain available to everyone, just not at this higher bitrate.
See Also: Pakistani Users Can’t See Recently Launched ‘Podcasts’ Button on YouTube Channel Pages