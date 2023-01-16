YouTube profanity rules received creator backlash

Advertisement

YouTube faced backlash from the gaming community after some of the creators witnessed that their old videos demonetized for no reason. This was due to company’s new policy that was introduced in November to make several changes such as making content more advertiser friendly. Due to YouTube’s advertiser friendly content guidelines, many creators had to face issue with earning money. Also, YouTube profanity rules overhauled the platform’s approach to profanity and violence.

Advertisement

While what is done is done, one thing good is that YouTube has started listening to creators concerns.

While telling about these changes, YouTube spokesperson Michael Aciman said:

Advertisement

“In recent weeks we’ve heard from many creators regarding this update,” “That feedback is important to us and we are in the process of making some adjustments to this policy to address their concerns. We will follow up shortly with our creator community as soon as we have more to share.”

Wiil YouTube profanity rules will make Creators leave platforms?

This change was made in November when YouTube further described its definition of violence beyond real-world depictions, including in-game violent content “directed at a real named person or acts that are manufactured to create shocking experiences (such as brutal mass killing).”

This made changed to the profanity Policy. The company revealed that now it will not “hell” and “damn” as profane words, but all other profanity will not be tolerated such as words as “shit” and “fuck”. Videos which will have these words will not be eligible for revenues.

Advertisement

One of the creator on YouTube named Daniel Condren revealed the impact of this policy change on its channel.

Advertisement

Currently YouTube has not responded to the queries of creators but we’re certainly curious if the platform will roll back enforcement for old, previously published videos that creators might rely on for income.

Also Read: A New Gray YouTube Progress Bar Is Rolling Out To Users