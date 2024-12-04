YouTube reveals Pakistan’s Top Videos of 2024

YouTube has announced its End-of-Year List 2024, celebrating the platform’s most popular videos. The list is a reflection of moments that resonated with audiences across Pakistan, suggesting the nation’s diverse entertainment and information consumption patterns.

This year’s lists, spanning three categories – Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, and Top Creators – offer a captivating glimpse into Pakistan’s digital landscape. In 2024, YouTube witnessed significant growth, with Pakistani creators uploading more content than ever. The total hours of content uploaded by local creators surged by 60% in the past year.

The trends of 2024 paint a vivid picture of Pakistan’s video preferences. Entertainment reigns supreme, with dramas and action-packed films topping the Top Trending Videos list. Captivating local dramas like “Ishq Murshid,” “Jaan Nisar,” and “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum” hold the top three spots, reaffirming Pakistan’s enduring love for compelling storytelling. The allure of action-packed cinema is evident too in the popularity of South Indian action films, such as “Tiger Nageswara Rao” and Ram Pothineni’s “SKANDA.”

The Top Music Videos category celebrates the unifying power of music, showcasing tracks that transcended language and connected audiences worldwide. This year’s list features a mix of global sensations and renowned local artists, reflecting music’s ability to build bridges between communities and nations. This year’s top three songs, a Punjabi hit, a Bollywood blockbuster, and a soulful Pakistani ballad, highlight the diverse range of musical tastes that unite people across borders. These tracks not only topped the charts but also captured hearts and minds, proving that music knows no language.

The Top Creators list features individuals who continue to inspire millions with their creativity, authenticity, and innovation. Channels such as Rajab’s Family, Anaya Eeshal Family, Arshad Reels, and Dr Imtiaz Ahmad showcase the different voices on YouTube, covering everything from daily family vlogging to lifestyle, healthcare and educational content. The platform also empowers creators to connect with audiences, build communities and grow a business, with a 25% increase in the number of creators earning over PKR10 million annually.

“Pakistani creators are captivating the world. With over 65% of watch time on Pakistani content coming from viewers outside the country, these creators are showing their ability to speak to a global audience. Looking ahead, we’re excited about the possibilities of AI to take their content creation to the next level, and build stronger connections with viewers. With their talent and passion, I’m looking forward to the future of digital entertainment shaped by our creators,” said Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan.

This year, YouTube has released three lists which are as follows:

Top Trending Videos

Ishq Murshid – Episode 20 [𝐂𝐂] – 18 Feb 24 – Sponsored By Khurshid Fans, Master Paints & Mothercare Jaan Nisar Ep 01 – [Eng Sub] – Digitally Presented by Happilac Paints – 11th May 2024 – Har Pal Geo Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – Episode 1 | Fahad Mustafa | Hania Aamir | 2 July 2024 (Eng Sub) | ARY Digital Tiger Nageswara Rao Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Nupur S | South Action Movies Akhara Episode 1 | Presented By Cadbury Dairy Milk| Digitally Powered By Master Paints | Feroze Khan Abdullahpur Ka Devdas | Episode 1 | Bilal Abbas Khan, Sarah Khan, Raza Talish Ram Pothineni’s – SKANDA | New Released South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movie 2024 | Sreeleela चलती कार में खुनी आत्मा के बीच फसा दया | Best Of CID | Latest Episode 2024 Mehrunisa V Lub U | Full Movie | Sana Shoaib Malik | Danish Taimoor | Javed Sheikh | Saqib Sameer Rajab Butt Se Larai Ho Gai | Muneeb Ko Rescue Kar Liya | Face To Face With Rajab’s Family

Top Music Videos

90 – 90 Nabbe Nabbe – Gippy Grewal & Jasmine Sandlas | Sargun Mehta | Roopi Gill | New Song 2024 Aaj Ki Raat | Stree 2 | Tamannaah Bhatia | Sachin-Jigar | Madhubanti | Divya | Amitabh BALO BATIYAN – Ali Zafar X Atta Ullah Khan Esakhelvi Tauba Tauba | Bad Newz | Vicky Kaushal | Triptii Dimri | Karan Aujla Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Title Track): Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon | Raghav,Tanishk, Asees Ve Haaniyaan – Official Video | Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta | Danny | Avvy Sra | Dreamiyata Music Tu Jo Mileya | Official Video | Juss x MixSingh | New Punjabi Song 2024 | Latest Punjabi Songs 2024 LEHNGA : DILJIT DOSANJH | NEERU BAJWA | LATEST PUNJABI SONGS 2024 | NEW PUNJABI SONGS 2024 Dhola Sanu Chorya Haai Kachi Sharab Wango | Assan Dhola Tenu Rakhya | Ali Haider Lone Wala |TP GOLD Shubh – King Shit (Official Audio)

Top Creators

Rajab’s Family Anaya Eshaal Family Arshad Reels UR · Cristiano Ducky Bhai Sistrology Chota Ali vlogs Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Shirazi village vlogs Fatima Faisal

