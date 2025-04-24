YouTube is updating itself with the latest demands of its users. Now, the app has announced two exciting features for creators and viewers. YouTube now gets an expanded auto-dubbing feature and new tools for gifting during live streams.

Let’s start with the auto-dubbing feature. This tool will let creators translate their videos into different languages. Moreover, it automatically adds voiceovers in other languages, making videos easy to understand for people around the world.

YouTube first launched this feature for a small group of users in 2023. Now, it is available to all creators who are part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). If you’re a member of the YPP, you can try out this tool by signing up through YouTube Studio.

YouTube Rolls Out Auto-Dubbing for All Creators and New Live Gifting Feature

This update is a big step for creators who want to grow their global audience. Language is often a barrier when it comes to sharing content online. But with auto-dubbing, creators can connect with people who speak different languages. It also helps viewers enjoy content without needing subtitles.

YouTube says it plans to improve the tool even more. The goal is to help more creators share their work with viewers worldwide. This can boost views, increase subscribers, and build stronger communities online.

Alongside the dubbing tool, YouTube is also bringing changes to live-stream gifting. The platform is now testing a new feature called Combo Gifting. This tool allows fans to send multiple gifts during a live stream, all at once.

Before this update, users could only send single gifts by purchasing “jewels.” Now, with Combo Gifting, viewers can start a “combo” by sending one gift. Then, if they or others keep sending more gifts, the combo continues.

Here’s how it works: when someone sends a gift, a special button appears on the screen. This button stays visible for a few seconds. If more gifts are sent quickly, the combo continues, and the button stays on screen longer. The gift also gets pinned to the stream, making it more noticeable to the creator.

Everyone watching the stream can see the combo in action. It’s a fun way to show support and get noticed by the streamer. It also makes live streams more interactive and exciting.

YouTube says this feature was made based on user feedback. Fans wanted a way to send several gifts in one go and have them stand out more during streams. The company hopes this will make gifting more engaging and enjoyable for both fans and creators.

Both of these updates show that YouTube is working hard to support its community. Whether it’s breaking language barriers or adding fun ways to interact in live streams, these tools give creators more ways to grow and connect.

We will get more updates soon as YouTube continues to improve its platform. Stay tuned!