YouTube Rolls Out Major Update Across Different Platforms

YouTube has announced a major update across desktop, mobile, TV, and YouTube Music. These include several new features and interface changes. The updates seem to improve the overall user experience, with a focus on improved navigation, playback controls, and user engagement.

The new update includes a redesigned user interface across all platforms, with notable improvements on mobile devices. In this regard, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, Johanna Voolich said, “On the mobile app we’re doing things like updating the colors to be consistent with the YouTube brand and we’re also making the landscape experience a lot cleaner bigger thumbnails bigger font.” Therefore, it’s evident that these changes are designed to improve readability and streamline the mobile viewing experience.

The update also encompasses the new Miniplayer, which can now be adjusted in different ways. Users can resize and move the Miniplayer anywhere while they browse or watch content.

In addition, users have also been provided more control over playback speed controls. As Voolich explained, “We have variable playback speed but now you can do it at the smallest finest grain increments for people who want to have a lot of control.”

A new collaborative playlist feature is also being rolled out, enabling multiple users to contribute to a shared playlist. This new feature could be ideal for group events, such as parties, where users can combine their favorite songs. “A really good use case might be I’m having a party I want to invite my friends over… I ask them and they could just add theirs to it,” Voolich shared.

YouTube has also added a Sleep Timer, which enables viewers to set a specific duration after which videos will automatically pause. This feature is particularly useful for those who tend to fall asleep while watching any video.

That’s not the end of the list! YouTube is also rolling out a new badge system to acknowledge and celebrate milestones within its community. Voolich described this as a way to “recognize the community and the super fans.”

TV viewers are also getting the new update, with immersive channel pages that now automatically play a video when visiting a creator’s channel. This feature is aimed at making content discovery more seamless on larger screens.

While many features are live, a few, like playlist voting, will be released later in 2024. YouTube’s commitment to user feedback remains strong, with Voolich encouraging users to “keep those requests coming.”

Also read:

YouTube Clarifies Skip Ad Button Confusion