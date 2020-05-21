The popular video platform YouTube has launched a new program to help advertisers to attain more valuable viewers who watch content on their Television screens. The program is aimed at retaining advertising revenue at a moment when brands are cutting budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program known as YouTube Select will allow brands to buy ads that will reach people on their TV, whether they are streaming specific YouTube videos or watching YouTube TV.

Since it has been examined that viewers are more prone to watch content while sitting in front of the TV rather than on their smartphones or laptops. Television viewers are generally regarded as more productive in the advertisement industry.

YouTube Select: A New Program Initiated By YouTube To Help Advertisers

The viewers are shifting even more to YouTube as they stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report, over 100 million people watched YouTube on their TV screens in the month of March. Tara Walpert Levy, the vice president of agency and brand solutions for Google stated that “If you’re a big brand that’s dependant on reaching many people with your message, the ability to access that audience is key,”.

According to research firm eMarketer, The traditional Television networks in the US could lose around $12 billion in ad revenue in the first half of the current year, as brands cut their spending and live sports, which generally draw big ad dollars, are put on hold due to the pandemic.

Through YouTube Select, advertisers can also purchase ads to appear on top YouTube channels in several categories like entertainment, sports or beauty, and fashion. YouTube Select will replace a former program called Google Preferred, which sold advertisements on the top five per cent of YouTube channels on the basis of popularity and engagement.

