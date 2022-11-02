YouTube Selling Third-Party Subscription Streaming Services Through New Primetime Channels Hub

YouTube is expanding its streaming services on the platform ad for this it has launched Primetime Channels Hub. Primetime Channels allow customers to subscribe and watch content from 30 services that are already included in the YouTube app. For this, YouTube has collaborated with its streaming partners like Paramount+, Showtime, Epix, Starz, AMC+, and more.

This new feature can be spotted in Explore tab in YouTube’s Movies and Shows hub from which people can subscribe to the channels of their choice. These channels will appear on YouTube’s home page.

YouTube Third-Party Subscription Streaming Services Getting better Through New Primetime Channels Hub

While telling about it, YouTube revealed that:

“Now, users can discover MrBeast’s content alongside other streaming titles like “1883,” “The Chi,” “Star Trek: Picard,” Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” series and more, all on one feed.”

Currently, this feature is only made available in the US but the company has ensured its launch in other parts of the world. Currently, Paramount+ is the biggest Primetime Channel on the platform in terms of its subscriber base.

Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer, and business development officer at Paramount Streaming said:

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

Primetime Channels available at launch include:

Showtime

Paramount+

Starz

AMC+

Epix

Shudder

Acorn TV

Here TV

Curiosity Stream

Comedy Dynamics

Up Faith & Family

Hallmark Movies Now

ALLBLK

Sundance Now

ViX+

ConTV

DocuRama

Moviesphere

Dove Channel

IFC

ScreenPix

Fandor

Law & Crime

Screambox

Dekkoo

Tastemade+

Outside TV+

Gaia

Atres Player

VSiN

Topic

Magnolia Selects

The Great Courses

