YouTube Shorts adds narration voiceovers

With the ever-growing popularity of TikTok, all apps are trying to copy its features and YouTube Shorts is also one of them. Initially, YouTube copied Shorts from TikTok and it is again trying to compete with TikTok by adding another feature that was always present in TikTok. I am talking about the Narration Voiceovers Feature which is often used on TikTok. Today, Google has rolled out the same feature for YouTube iOS users.

For many people who don’t know about this feature, Creators use narration to add commentary on top of videos that are recorded. For instance, cooking tutorials with voiceovers, live reactions to funny videos, or any morning routine writeup video come under this newly launched feature.

For adding voiceover narrations on Shorts after recording the video, one needs to tap on the checkmark button placed at the bottom right of the camera screen. After this tap on the voiceover button, select from where you need to start the voiceover, and click record. You can also adjust the volume if needed. For making it easier to edit, users can also undo and redo recordings.

This is not the only copied feature from TikTok which was introduced in 2020. YouTube shorts copied the ability to reply to comments with a new video.

Other than this, YouTUbe announced that short-form video creators will be able to earn ad revenue from their content. No doubt, it is one of the best thing since people would be able to earn well by making interesting short videos.

