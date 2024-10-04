YouTube Shorts Just Got Longer: 3-Minute Limit Rolling Out in October

YouTube is bringing some exciting changes to its popular Shorts platform. According to the latest reports, YouTube will roll out the most requested feature of longer ‘YouTube Shorts‘ starting October 15, 2024. Creators will now be able to upload Shorts that are up to 3 minutes long. It is a noteworthy increase from the previous 60-second limit, giving creators more space to express their ideas and engage viewers.

The decision to expand the length of Shorts was driven by user feedback. According to YouTube, this was one of the most requested updates from the community. It is pertinent to mention that the time limit will only apply to new videos uploaded after October 15. The older Shorts will remain capped at 60 seconds. This modification applies to videos with a square or vertical aspect ratio, keeping the format ideal for mobile-first viewing.

Other than longer Shorts, creators are also getting some cool new tools. A Templates feature will be available, allowing users to remix existing Shorts by tapping Remix and selecting ‘Use this template’. It will help in recreating trending formats or sharing a fresh take on famous content.

In the coming months, YouTube is also planning to launch a remixing feature. It will allow creators to pull clips from different YouTube videos to create new Shorts. This feature aims to open the door for even more creative possibilities by using content from across the platform. Additionally, YouTube is introducing a new Shorts Trends page on mobile. It will highlight trending content and inspire creators. To make the experience more interactive, the Shorts feed will soon display a preview of what people are saying in the comments, giving viewers a sneak peek of the discussion surrounding a Short.

YouTube has recognized that not everyone is a fan of Shorts. For people who prefer to see fewer Shorts, a new option will help them show fewer Shorts on their ‘Home feed’. By tapping the three dots in the top right corner of any Shorts grid, you can decrease the number of Shorts suggestions.

The streaming giant is also working to improve recommendations for longer Shorts, ensuring that the right content reaches the right audience. These modifications are part of YouTube’s ongoing effort to make Shorts a central feature on the platform. YouTube wants to maintain a good balance between quick, engaging content and creator flexibility.

Check Out: YouTube Shorts Unveils New Features to Compete with TikTok and Reels – PhoneWorld