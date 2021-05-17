Good news! YouTube shorts is appreciating the most popular creators by giving them $100 Million. We all know that TikTok is raising the bar for other social networks and the short video platform has become so popular that other apps have started competing with it by introducing short videos feature. Such is the case with YouTube Shorts. Now, it has announced a $100 million investment to pay influencers and content creators.

YouTube Shorts to Give $100 Million to the Popular Creators

YouTube has unveiled the creation of the fund this week that it will use to reward the most popular creators on its Shorts platform. According to the report, the amount will be distributed throughout 2021 and 2022 among an as yet undetermined number of users. The company said in the blog that it will choose those deserving of payment based on their popularity. It also put the condition that videos must be original creations and respect YouTube community rules to receive a reward.

YouTube said, “Every month we will go to thousands of creators whose videos have achieved more views and popularity to reward them for their contributions,”

As we work to build a long-term monetization plan for Shorts creators, we’re excited to announce the first step: The YouTube Shorts fund!! Read more about the fund, how it works, & other early steps for Shorts monetization here: https://t.co/vJ6OCy62Oz — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 11, 2021

Shorts is allowing you to record and edit videos of up to 60 seconds. You can add music, text and basic filters. In future, you will be able to add more effects.

