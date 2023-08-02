YouTube Shorts Upgrades: Collaborations, Stickers, and More for Creators

YouTube is finally realizing the significance of the social aspect for the growth of its ‘Shorts’ platform. In this regard, the search engine giant Google announced a number of new features to boost engagement with audiences, improved content discovery, and collaborations for content creation.

For some time now, Instagram has enabled the option to remix Reels content so small content creators can create their own versions of other Reels with both being played in a split-screen format.

Now, YouTube Shorts users can use the new Collab option under Remix to do just that, along with various layouts for split-screening. The company is promoting Collabs as the next step forward after Green Screen. As per a source, Collabs is going to be launched on iOS devices initially, and the Android version will also be launched in a few weeks.

In addition to it, the platform is making it more user-friendly to create a Remix of a Shorts video you liked. It will provide users with automatic recommendations to copy over the similar background music and visual filter as per your requirement.

Furthermore, you can also discover the Remix option in the Shorts player through the Remix button → Use sound. It is pertinent to mention here that the duplicated music will even be played from the same timestamp. Users also have the option to save Shorts in playlists to gather inspiration or revisit content. With content creators investing in YouTube Shorts along with millions of monthly viewers, YouTube intends to make it a creator discovery platform. The vertical format live video made for mobile phones, blends with Shorts, thus offering a seamless experience for users.

