YouTube Shorts Soon to Get Voiceover Feature like TikTok

YouTube introduced Shorts back in 2020 as a direct rival to the rapidly growing TikTok. YouTube Shorts allowed users to create short video clips up to 60 seconds in length within the YouTube app. It also offered a couple of handy features, like automatic captions, the ability to add text to specific parts of the video, basic filters, and colour correction. However now, the latest report reveals that YouTube Shorts will soon get a voiceover feature like TikTok.

The YouTube app will now borrow a new feature from ByteDance’s network. It appears you will soon be able to change the voiceover without using a third-party video editing app.

XDA-Developers found traces of that in the code of a beta version of the app. YouTube is adding a dedicated button that allows you to record a track and easily overlay it before uploading.

Currently, the YouTube app on Android only lets you add sounds from YouTube’s library to Shorts. If you want to add a custom audio clip, you have to record it separately and then add it to the video using a third-party video editor.

YouTube hasn’t shared any official plans about the feature so we don’t know when it will arrive.

