YouTube Premium has been a popular choice for those seeking an ad-free viewing experience. However, YouTube now shuts down its more affordable plan, “Premium Lite”. Google introduced this service in mid-2021. Premium Lite offered ad-free viewing at a lower cost. However, the regular YouTube Premium plan omits YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background playback features.

YouTube Shuts Down its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan, Premium Lite

Premium Lite costs €6.99 per month. It was available in select European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. However, YouTube has recently announced the discontinuation of this plan after October 25, 2023.

According to YouTube:

“We’re writing to let you know that after 25 October 2023, we will no longer be offering your version of Premium Lite. While we understand that this may be disappointing news, we continue to work on different versions of Premium Lite as we incorporate feedback from our users, creators and partners.”

This decision comes shortly after YouTube Premium increased its prices for individual plans, marking the first price hike for the service. The new starting price is $13.99 per month. However, family plans cost $22.99 per month late last year.

Earlier this year, there was a call for Google to provide a more affordable version of YouTube Premium that excluded YouTube Music and downloads, similar to the “Premium Lite” plan. This was seen as a way to offer users an easier entry point into the ad-free experience, especially given YouTube’s efforts to combat ad blockers on its platform.