YouTube creators can wave goodbye to Stories, as YouTube is shutting down the feature. Starting on June 26th, creators can no longer be able to create a new YouTube Story. Any Stories you post before that date will vanish seven days after they’re uploaded.

YouTube first said in late 2017 that it was testing the format. The platform changed its name from “reels” to “stories” and it started rolling out the feature more broadly the following year. Like Stories on Instagram and Snapchat, YouTube Stories would disappear after seven days. It wasn’t possible to save Stories on a creator’s profile.

YouTube Stories are Shutting Down Starting On June 26

Check Also: Youtube Introduces 30 Seconds Non-Skippable Ads For Connected TVs

The same feature is also available in almost every social media platform after Snapchat popularized the format.

In truth, YouTube probably doesn’t need both Stories and its TikTok-style Shorts, which aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The service also noted creators can use Community posts to share quick updates with their audiences.

YouTube said that, among creators who use “posts and Stories, posts on average drive many times more comments and likes compared to Stories.”

YouTube isn’t alone in abandoning Stories, either. Netflix in years past had tested a Stories-like feature called “Extras” in its mobile app where it shared videos and photos from popular shows. The streamer later moved on to embrace vertical video with the launch of features like its short-form comedy video feed “Fast Laughs”. LinkedIn also abandoned its Stories feature in 2021.

See Also: 10 Best YouTube to MP3 Chrome Extensions in 2023