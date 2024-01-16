YouTube Slowdowns Aren’t Linked To Ad Blockers: Google

Google is again in the middle of a controversy this week. Reddit blasted with several reports claiming that YouTube is slowing video buffers with ad-block enabled. On the other hand, streaming giant, YouTube has been pretty fierce against users who use ad blockers. The streaming giant is denying accusations of site slowdowns due to adblocker use. The company claims that YouTube Ad blockers have nothing to do with the slowdowns.

Delays Are Not Due to YouTube Ad Blockers

According to the company, the delays users are facing aren’t caused by their ad blocker detection efforts. Rather, YouTube is directing users who are facing these issues to their help center. YouTube stated:

“Recent reports of users experiencing loading delays on YouTube are unrelated to our ad blocker detection efforts. Our help center offers troubleshooting tips for users experiencing issues.”

Many people thought that ad blockers caused the slowdowns on YouTube. Earlier, users also witnessed that YouTube’s website took an extra few seconds to load when they used ad blockers. This slowdown vanished when the users disabled the ad blockers. So, it became quite clear that somehow the the ad blockers were the main cause of the delay. However, YouTube says that’s not the case.

If you are the one who is really against viewing ads, you can opt for only one legal recourse, which is to pay for YouTube Premium. The Premium subscription charges are $13.99 a month. It removes ads and offers other advantages like YouTube Music that might be beneficial for some. You can also continue to use ad blockers if you want, but YouTube’s ever-evolving ad blocker detection could lead to these types of issues again in the future.