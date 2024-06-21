YouTube Starts Cracking Down on Users who Fake their Locations

According to a credible source, YouTube has started cracking down on VPNs. The platform is targeting mainly those users who use VPNs to fake their location and get a cheaper YouTube premium subscription. The platform previously cracked down on ad blockers, and now it’s time for VPNs.

While talking to a media outlet, YouTube confirmed that it can detect when a subscriber is lying about the signup country. When that occurs, the platform will prompt the user who tries to fake its location to update the billing information.

In this regard, a YouTube spokesperson said:

“To provide the most accurate plans and offers available, we have systems in place to determine the country of our users. In instances where the signup country does not match where the user is accessing YouTube, we’re asking members to update their billing information to their current country of residence.”

It’s interesting to note here that not many people know that YouTube’s premium plans vary across different regions. Some countries have comparatively lower prices as compared to others. Consequently, some users exploit VPNs to fake their location and sign up from regions where YouTube premium subscriptions are cheaper.

It is pertinent to mention here that several Reddit users have recently reported having their premium subscriptions suddenly revoked by YouTube. All of these users may have used the VPN trick that we explained above. However, YouTube didn’t confirm whether it had terminated those subscriptions because the users were faking their locations.

Also read:

Chahat Fateh’s Bado Badi Removed From YouTube: Here’s why?