YouTube, one of the widely used video streaming platforms keeps on launching new features in an effort to make it more reliable. The company keeps on giving surprises to users and a new test that is being done on various desktop and mobile users automatically translates video titles. Many users have found videos with displayed titles, descriptions, and captions translated automatically. Some of the users have submitted screenshots of this feature but have not given any more detail regarding it. The screenshots confirm that YouTube is definitely going to launch an automatic translation feature soon. The primary languages for the test are either Portuguese, Spanish, or Turkish.

YouTube tests Automatic Translation of Titles on Desktop & Mobile

A video with translated titles shows a small translation icon that precedes the title.

Since this change is happening at the server’s end, so updating the app will not make any difference. Currently, we have to switch on the auto-translation feature and it’s not surprising to know that many people do not even know about it. With automatic translation, videos will be able to get more audience and will help non-English users understand the videos by reading titles in their own native language.

YouTube is continuously updating its app with a number of useful features. Just a few days back we came to know that it is testing a timestamped comment feature that will allow users to comment on the video at a specific time so people who are watching the video see their comment at the chosen moment.

