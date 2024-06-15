YouTube Tests Live Chat Summaries & Channel QR Codes

YouTube recently introduced a range of exciting new features, set to roll out to a select group of channels soon. Among them, the most notable are the AI-powered live chat summaries, Google Lens integration for search, and YouTube Channel QR codes for easier channel sharing. However, it is pertinent to mention that these features will initially be available only to a small group of users participating in the YouTube experiments program. They may not become widely available to the general public.

AI-Powered Live Chat Summaries

YouTube is introducing AI live chat summaries. This feature is designed to improve the live stream experience. This feature will work exclusively with live streams in English. Moreover, it will be available to channels with “super active live chat conversations.” Eligible channels will see a particular banner at the top of the live chat, suggesting an option to summarize the comments section, making it easier to follow the discussion.

Google Lens Integration in Search

Another exhilarating feature under testing is the integration of Google Lens into the search bar. A small group of Android users will see a Lens button in their search bar. It will allow them to use Google Lens to search for content directly on YouTube. This integration provides a more intuitive and visual way to find content.

YouTube Channel QR Codes for Easy Sharing

YouTube aims to make it easier for creators to share their channels with channel QR codes. Supported users can generate a QR code directly from their profile, providing a quick and easy way to share their channel with others. This feature is anticipated to streamline the process of boosting and sharing YouTube channels.

New Effects for YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts is getting a new Effects button that will feature user-generated effects. It aims to make short videos more engaging and creative. YouTube has confirmed that these short effects will become available to more users later this year.

Let’s wait and watch when these updates become widely available to more users.