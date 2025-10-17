YouTube is taking another big step in AI-powered video tools. After launching AI dubbing in December and expanding Multi-Language Audio tracks last month, YouTube is now testing a new feature, AI lip sync for videos across different languages.

The platform revealed the feature with a short 15-second demo video. It showed an Italian clip automatically translated into English, with the speaker’s lip movements perfectly matching the dubbed voice. The caption read, “With upcoming lip sync technology, translated videos will now visually match the speaker’s lips with the newly dubbed language, making your content more accessible and engaging for global audiences.”

YouTube Tests New AI Lip Sync Feature for Global Creators

According to Buddhika Kottahachchi, YouTube’s Head of Product for Dubbing, the feature uses a custom tech stack that “modifies the pixels on the screen to match the translated speech.” This means that YouTube’s AI system adjusts the visuals of the speaker’s mouth to align naturally with the dubbed audio — creating a smoother and more realistic experience for viewers.

Currently, the lip sync feature is being tested with a small group of creators. Kottahachchi mentioned that the company is still studying how the system performs before rolling it out more widely. “We are not ready to make any broad statements about availability,” he said, “but we do want to make it accessible to more creators while understanding the compute constraints and quality.”

The pilot program supports five languages: English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and French. YouTube plans to eventually expand it to include all the languages supported by its autodubbing feature.

This move comes as demand for AI-driven lip sync technology continues to grow. Modern AI tools can now deliver studio-quality results, syncing lips with translated voices while accurately maintaining details like facial hair, teeth movement, and high-resolution visuals.

With this innovation, YouTube aims to make it easier for creators to reach global audiences without language barriers. Viewers will be able to enjoy videos that look and sound more natural, regardless of the language they speak.

If fully launched, YouTube’s automated lip sync could transform how creators share content worldwide — bringing them one step closer to a truly universal video experience.