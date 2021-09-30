YouTube, the Internet’s most popular video-sharing and streaming website, has announced that it will block content spreading misinformation against the corona vaccine. According to Reuters, YouTube has announced that the content related to the Corona vaccine with negative effects on health or providing false information about the vaccine will be blocked.

YouTube to Ban Entities Spreading Misinformation against the Covid vaccine

Furthermore, according to the news agency, YouTube is also banning activists against the vaccine and several channels are being shut down in this regard. The move comes as YouTube and other companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have been criticized for failing to curb the spread of misinformation about health.

Lately, YouTube deleted the Russian language channels of Russia’s Russian Today because the channels violated YouTube’s misinformation policy regarding Covid-19. Russia called the move “aggressive” on YouTube and threatened to block it. Earlier last month, YouTube deleted more than 1 million videos that provided false and dangerous information during the Corona pandemic.

In addition to that, the company has said that the personal testimonies related to vaccines, content regarding vaccine policies, new vaccine trials, and historical videos about vaccine successes or failures will be allowed to remain on the platform.