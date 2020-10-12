Recently, YouTube started asking creators to use its software to tag and track products featured in their clips. The data will then be linked to analytics and shopping tools from Google. Every product you see on YouTube could soon be avilable for sale online right on YouTube.

According to some insiders, the goal is to convert YouTube’s bounty of videos into a vast catalog of items that viewers can peruse, click on and buy directly. The company is also testing a new integration with Shopify Inc. for selling items through YouTube.

YouTube to Become a Major Shopping Destination

YouTube spokesperson said that integration with Shopify will facilitate users to buy certain items directly through YouTube. He also confirms that the channel creators will have full control over which products are displayed with their videos.

Andy Ellwood, president of e-commerce startup Basket said: “YouTube is one of the least utilized assets, If they decided they want to invest in it, it’s a huge opportunity for them.”