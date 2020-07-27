The popular video platform YouTube is experimenting with a small redesign that supports full-screen description pages for Android devices. As some authors put a lot of extra information in the description of their videos. The latest Descriptions UI on Android will enable you to push the description upward to fill the whole page instead of only presenting descriptions with a little space available beneath the video.

Youtube to Launch Redesigned Description Pages For Videos on Android

The area below videos is increasingly occupied with youtube recently sliding the Comments section from the very bottom of the page towards the top of your screen. Above that space are small blocks for like, dislike, sharing, downloading, and saving videos.

Along with that, a block showing the details of a channel, subscription status, and getting notifications is also present. Because of the presence of so many options in one area, you may miss the down-facing button in the top-right corner, which when pressed, reveals the description of videos.

In the beta test, users can now scroll and read as they watch any video, or tap the description to take up the full screen. Afterward, when you enter the full-screen mode, YouTube for Android will highlight a channel icon and name, with a cross button in the corner, which allows you to quickly close the description.

Though descriptions are not immediately going to be easier to be located and accessed, they will feasible to read, particularly where large descriptions of videos are concerned. In addition to that, the new update will bring the overall appearance more in line with other modern apps.

