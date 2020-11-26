YouTube is giving a gift to its subscribers ahead of Thanksgiving and the long weekend. Now, all the YouTube TV subscribers will get to enjoy a free preview of HBO Max and Cinemax. Google shared with its subscribers about this thanksgiving gift via email. The company calls it a “little gift” and thanks all the subscribers for “being part of the YouTube TV family.”

You can now start watching as the preview is live. Youtube has turned this preview on for its subscribers automatically. So, you don’t have to put extra efforts to enjoy it. Well, the best part is this is the gift, no strings attached.

YouTube TV Subscribers Get Free HBO Max & Cinemax Until Sunday

You’ll have the whole holiday and weekend to explore fan favourites like His Dark Materials, an HBO Original on HBO Max, or hit movies like the latest John Wick on Cinemax, according to Google.

Once the preview expires on November 29th at 11:59 pm PT, these two packages will no longer be there in your account.

If you still want to keep this service after your preview period has expired, then you will need to go into the Youtube TV settings and add them back on for their individual monthly charges. HBO Max costs $14.99 per month and Cinemax costs $9.99 per month. Moreover, Youtube TV has also started offering Hallmark Movies Now, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

