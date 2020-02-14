Google is not willing to pay any fees to Apple for those who are subscribing to YouTube TV by using App Store. Now users will not pay for their subscriptions via Apple in-app purchases. According to MacRumors, YouTube TV has already started to inform all the customers about the new changes. Many of YouTube TV subscribers have started receiving emails in the last couple of days.

YouTube TV to Discontinue App Store Subscriptions Support

All the YouTube TV subscribers will not be able to see App Store‌ subscriptions in March. We don’t know exactly that why YouTube is ending YouTube TV subscriptions through the ‌App Store‌, but we know one thing which can be the reason behind the action that Apple does take a cut of all subscription purchases, so avoiding in-app purchases will let YouTube save that fee.

YouTube says in the email that “You’re currently subscribed to YouTube TV through Apple in-app purchases, so we’re writing to let you know that, starting March 13, 2020, YouTube TV will no longer accept payment through Apple in-app purchases.

YouTube TV members will still be able to watch YouTube TV content on Apple devices.

You’ll be billed for one final month of service and then your in-app purchase subscription will be canceled automatically on your billing date after March, 13, 2020.”

All the YouTube TV subscribers will be able to continue using the YouTube TV app on Apple’s platforms such as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, but they will have to sign up for a subscription on the website.

