YouTube Users on Android will be able to enjoy these Two Features Soon

Gone are days when we had to wait for years to get any technology on our devices. This is the era of inventions and every now and then we get better technologies than before. There was a time when we used to think that would it be possible that we can talk to our loved ones miles apart? Now we can even see them! Just like this, once an iPhone user had said that finding YouTube on mobile devices would be a surprise, and now t runs on each and every smartphone. The best part is that Google is trying to make it better on daily basis for YouTube Users.

Some Android users are a part of the testing process of Loop videos that was already launched on the Desktop version of YouTube. Loop video is a feature that automatically plays video over and over again. This is not applicable to long movies but for short clips, music videos that are under four minutes.

YouTube users on Android will be able to enjoy these Two Features

So if you are an Android user, you might have received this option. In order to find it, click on the three-button menu. As shown below, this feature has an icon of the right-facing arrow on top, a left-facing arrow at the bottom with the number “1” in between. The icon also pictorially explains the purpose of loops videos.

There is another feature and to be very honest I was anxiously waiting for it. Named Clip, this feature will let users extract 60 seconds clips from the long videos. This clip can be shared with friends as well. This feature is being tested on both Android and iOS and it carries a scissor icon which also shows that it is for cropping or cutting purposes. So if you have not received any of this feature, no need to worry, just wait a little more.

Also Read: YouTube Shorts to Give $100 Million to the Popular Creators



