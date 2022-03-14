YouTube Vanced Forced to Shut Down due to a Threat from Google

Vanced is a third party music app for YouTube app for android devices. The app would allow the users to block the video ads on YouTube without even a Premium subscription. This popular app is being discontinued after it got a legal threat from Google.

The Vanced owners said “They’ve had to discontinue the project “due to legal reasons.”

According to the creators of YouTube Vanced, in the coming days the project will be shutdown. The download links will removed from the app. The app after its shutdown will continue to work for sometime only for those who have recently downloaded the Vanced app, but later will stop working.

Furthermore, it allows a true black theme and few customizations which are not offered in the official Android YouTube app.

A desist and cease letter was sent to the Vanced owners by Google. The letter forced the developers to cease their developing and distributing the app further. According to The Verge, Vanced team said that they were ordered to remove all the references and links to “YouTube”, change the logo.

This is not the first time that Google has taken action against a third party app. Last year Google-owned YouTube forced two popular Discord music bots i.e. Rythm and Groovy Discord music to be offline. These two music bots also provided ad free music services.

As the YouTube Vanced is discontinued soon the download links will also be removed from it. The Discord server, Telegram chat and subreddit for the time being will be there but after sometime they will also be removed.

Also Read: YouTube Android App is Getting Transcription Feature