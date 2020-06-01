YouTube Video Chapter Feature can find exactly what you want in a video

YouTube has rolled out video chapters feature for Desktop, Android and iOS devices. Youtube video chapters are specifically launched for creators. So if you are following some YouTubers, you would have noticed that their timeline was divided into different sections. While putting a cursor over a specific section, you will be getting a description of what’s included in that timeframe. YouTube Video Chapter Feature will be loved by viewers who want to have to the point information.

Don’t you think it’s incredible? It means now you can quickly jump to the section which has the information that is of your interest rather than watching the whole boring video. This feature is optional and is quite user-friendly. To enable it, creators need to list the three timestamps with a short description to break their long video into a specific chapter. In each timecode, the video creator can add description, helping viewers to know about the information that is included in the video.

YouTube Video Chapter Feature

Video creators have the choice of whether to opt for this feature or not. If the creators don’t want to add the chapters into their videos but want to maintain time codes, the need to start their timecode other than 00:00 in the video.

I think this only works on Android and Desktop right now, but Youtube just launched a cool feature for people who post podcasts or any other multi-topic videos. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/YiJsrjrxms — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 13, 2020

While it is a nifty feature and will be quite helpful for users, however, time will tell whether the creators will enjoy it or not.

