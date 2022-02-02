YouTube is rolling out a new interface for its mobile app’s full-screen video player. The new interface has made it easier to like or dislike a video, view comments, and share what you’re watching. The previous version hid most of those features behind a swipe-up gesture on the “more videos” section. However now, you will get the new version on the front.

YouTube Video Player Gets a New Look on Android and iOS

See Also: YouTube Shorts Soon to Get Voiceover Feature like TikTok

The new features are only available when you watch videos on full screen. There will be no change while watching a video in portrait mode. Now, watching the videos on the landscape mode come with the upside of having easy access to the share button and other controls.

In the old version, you have to swipe up to get at the like or dislike button, or exit full-screen mode by swiping down on the video. Now it is easy to comment while watching the video.

The new interface is rolling out to both iOS and Android users. Many users have started getting the new interface. If you do not have get it. Don’t worry, you will get the new UI in a few days.

Check Also: YouTube Music is Reportedly Testing Personalised ‘Recommended Radios’ Tab